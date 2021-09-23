Brownsville Looking Into Banning Residential Lawn Parking

The city of Brownsville is considering revising its residential parking ordinance that could end up prohibiting residents from parking their vehicles on their lawns. The current police department ordinance doesn’t address the issue that was the topic of a city commission workshop this week.

The Brownsville Herald reports commissioners are considering at least two options – a blanket ordinance banning the parking of all vehicles on residential lawns, and a neighborhood-focused ordinance allowing residents to decide if they want such a ban enforced.

At the workshop, a police commander and some homeowners stated a blanket ordinance would likely be unworkable in older neighborhoods where residential lots are small and streets are narrow.

Brownsville police will be looking further into the matter and there will be a second workshop before a recommendation is made.