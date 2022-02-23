Brownsville Lowers COVID Threat Level

Feeling more confident that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain is slowing, the city of Brownsville has lowered its COVID alert level from significant to moderate.

The move down from Level 3 to Level 2 comes almost two months after the city raised its threat matrix a notch when the arrival of the Omicron variant caused of huge and sudden surge in new infections. At Threat Level 2, your are still urged to wear a mask when in crowded places, to keep your distance from other people, and to frequently sanitize and wash your hands.

The city bases its 5-level COVID matrix, in part, on how many people are testing positive for the coronavirus and how many COVID patients are in the hospitals.