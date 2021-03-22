Brownsville Lowers COVID Threat Matrix

The city of Brownsville has lowered its coronavirus threat level from three to two – meaning officials say there is still a moderate risk of contracting COVID-19 but no longer a significant risk.

City officials are emphasizing that moving the threat level from orange to yellow on its COVID Threat Matrix does not mean the pandemic is over, but it does indicate that the vaccinations are helping to decrease the number of infections.

Officials are quick to add, though, that the virus is still out there and it’s critical that residents continue to protect themselves by wearing a face covering, staying away from crowds, sanitizing your workspace, and frequently washing your hands.