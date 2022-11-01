Brownsville Lowers COVID Threat To Minimal

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County have dropped to a level that has prompted the city of Brownsville to drop its COVID threat to the lowest level on the matrix.

Citing a decline in the spread of the coronavirus and a high vaccination rate among residents, the city has lowered its COVID threat to Level 1 – or minimal.

The move means that healthy residents are relatively safe to resume regular activities. But Brownsville’s public health director says it’s never a bad idea to practice good hygiene such as frequently washing your hands and using hand sanitizer, and also keeping your distance from other people and wearing a mask. Health officials also say to get a coronavirus vaccine or the booster if you haven’t yet.