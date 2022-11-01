LOCALTRENDING

Brownsville Lowers COVID Threat To Minimal

jsalinasBy 233 views
0

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County have dropped to a level that has prompted the city of Brownsville to drop its COVID threat to the lowest level on the matrix.

Citing a decline in the spread of the coronavirus and a high vaccination rate among residents, the city has lowered its COVID threat to Level 1 – or minimal.

The move means that healthy residents are relatively safe to resume regular activities. But Brownsville’s public health director says it’s never a bad idea to practice good hygiene such as frequently washing your hands and using hand sanitizer, and also keeping your distance from other people and wearing a mask. Health officials also say to get a coronavirus vaccine or the booster if you haven’t yet.

No More Jail Time For Pharr Woman Nabbed In Child Porn Investigation

Previous article

Woman Arrested For Shooting Baby While Handling Gun Recklessly

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL