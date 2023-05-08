Brownsville Man Charged In Vehicle Deaths Of 8 Migrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man with a long criminal record has been formally charged in the vehicle deaths of 8 migrants gathered at a Brownsville bus stop Sunday morning.

Police Monday morning identified the suspect as 34-year-old George Alvarez, and say he was arraigned on 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alvarez is being held in the Brownsville city jail on bonds totaling $3.6 million.

Investigators are still waiting for the results of blood tests to determine if Alvarez was intoxicated when he sped his Range Rover through a red light, jumped a curb, and plowed into the group of migrants across from the Ozanam Center. Sauceda says investigators haven’t ruled out that Alvarez was aiming for the migrants but that they found nothing to validate that the suspect shouted insults to the migrants just prior to the crash.

8 men were killed and 10 other people were injured, some of whom remain in critical condition. It’s believed all were from Venezuela.