Brownsville Man Denied Rehearing In Attempt To Stave Off Execution

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville death row inmate Ruben Gutierrez is yet another step closer to execution. The McAllen Monitor reports the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday denied a petition for a rehearing in his case.

The decision follows a key ruling from the court in February which denied Gutierrez’s request for new DNA testing of crime scene evidence. His appeal attorneys have argued the results would show Gutierrez was not in the victim’s mobile home at the time of the killing. They claim Gutierrez was waiting in a vehicle while two other men robbed and stabbed 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in 1998.

The 46-year-old Gutierrez is scheduled to be executed July 16th. It is the fourth execution date he has had in the 25 years he’s been on death row.