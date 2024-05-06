Brownsville Man Gets 50 Years In Prison For Robbing, Killing Neighbor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

50 years in prison – the sentence for a 19-year-old Brownsville man for the brutal murder of his neighbor more than three years ago. The punishment was handed down Monday against George Neftaly Rodriguez, who was 16 when he robbed and killed 63-year-old Maria Teresa Esparza inside her home in the Waterside Apartments in December 2020.

According to the indictment, Esparza had been both bludgeoned and stabbed. Rodriguez had been ordered to stand trial as an adult on a charge of capital murder, making him eligible for the death penalty. He pleaded guilty in March to a lesser charge of murder in an agreement with prosecutors to avoid trial and possibly being sentenced to death.