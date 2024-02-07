Brownsville Man Heading To Prison For Mailing Large Amounts Of Fentanyl

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man will spend almost six years in federal prison for moving fentanyl through the mail. 37-year-old Heriverto Ramirez had been arrested after nearly a half-kilogram of fentanyl was found concealed in the shell of a tankless water heater being sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Authorities traced it to Ramirez and a search of his home turned up more than 1,200 grams of fentanyl as well as 8 kilos of cocaine. Ramirez later pleaded guilty and Wednesday Brownsville federal judge Rolando Olvera ordered a 70-month prison term.