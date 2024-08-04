Brownsville Man In Custody After Stealing Ambulance

Brownsville police are working up charges against a man who stole an ambulance and tried to cross into Mexico.

At around 7 a.m. Sunday, Brownsville fire department EMS personnel responded to a call from a person complaining of abdominal pain at a building near International Boulevard and Lincoln Street.

When the Brownsville Fire Rescue ambulance arrived, the man suddenly jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off toward the Gateway International Bridge. The suspect crashed into some barriers before getting into Matamoros and was taken into custody.