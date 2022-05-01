LOCALTRENDING

Brownsville Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck

The Texas DPS continues to investigate a 2-vehicle wreck in Cameron County that killed a Brownsville man last Friday.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Highway 48 just east of Brownsville when the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle that had suddenly moved from the shoulder onto the highway.  The driver lost control and crashed into an oncoming Ford F-150.

The driver of the Camaro, 44-year-old Adam Lee Flores, was killed instantly. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized.

