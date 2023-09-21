LOCALTRENDING

Brownsville Man On The Run In Matamoros After Stepson Shot Dead

Juan Rodriguez Valencia--Photo courtesy Brownsville Police Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities in Matamoros are assisting in the search for a Brownsville man accused of shooting and killing his stepson Wednesday night.

Brownsville police confirm that 74-year-old Juan Rodriguez Valencia drove across the border after speeding away from a home on the 1900 block of East Tyler Street in southwest Brownsville.

Brownsville police had responded to a 911 call from the home where 51-year-old Alfredo Zapata had been shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. Investigators say Zapata was shot in an apparent dispute over some money that was owed.

