Brownsville Man Pleads Guilty To 2020 Murder Of Neighbor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man has admitted he murdered his neighbor a little more than three years ago.

The McAllen Monitor reports George Neftaly Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday to killing 63-year-old Maria Teresa Esparza while robbing her place in the Waterside apartments in December of 2020. Esparza had been bludgeoned and stabbed several times.

Rodriguez was 16 at the time but was ordered to stand trial as an adult on a death penalty-eligible charge of capital murder. Rodriguez’s plea saves him from being sentenced to death. He will learn how he’ll be punished in May.