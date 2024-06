The Texas Department of Public Safety says it continues to investigate the death of a Brownsville man who was struck by a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

Investigators say 31-year-old Gabriel Arenas Ibarra was hit by a Toyota Tacoma as he walked across Ruben Torres Boulevard west of the intersection with Vermillion Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. The driver stopped and called 9-1-1 but EMS personnel arrived to find Ibarra already dead. No charges have yet been filed against the driver.