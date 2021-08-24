Brownsville Man, Woman Charged With Murder, Third Suspect Sought

Authorities have nabbed two of three people they believe helped kill a man found dead in a Brownsville neighborhood earlier this month. 45-year-old Jose Luis Vasquez and 26-year-old Britny Nicole Perez are charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 39-year-old Jose Villareal.

Villareal was found lying on the side of a road in southwest Brownsville August 13th. Brownsville police working with the U.S. Marshals Service captured Vasquez during a traffic stop. Perez was arrested at a residence.

Investigators have identified a third suspect who remains on the run. Authorities aren’t yet saying how Villareal was killed, and have not disclosed a motive for his murder.