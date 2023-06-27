Brownsville Mental Health Care Provider Admits To Fraud

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A physician assistant at a Brownsville-based mental health clinic has admitted to engaging in health care fraud. 50-year-old Fernando Mendez Monday pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully practicing medicine.

Mendez, who worked with CCI Therapy Counseling Centers, was found to have continued to treat patients and bill Medicare even after his license had been suspended. Federal prosecutors say Mendez fabricated medical records to make it appear other providers were seeing the patients.

Mendez’s license had been suspended in July 2021 for having sex with a patient and for prescribing drugs to non-patients. Mendez faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine when he’s sentenced in October.