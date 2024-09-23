LOCALTRENDING

Brownsville Metro Fares To Increase October 1st

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

BBrownsville bus riders will see their fares go up a week from Tuesday. The Brownsville City Commission voted late last month to increase the Brownsville Metro ride fares hoping to reduce a nearly $1 million deficit.

The new pricing structure doubles the daily fare from $1 to $2. Students will now pay $1, up from 75 cents a ride. Seniors, veterans, and disabled passengers will also pay $1, up from 50 cents. A day pass will increase from $2.50 to $3. A weekly pass will now cost $20, up from $12. The transfer fee has been removed under the new fare structure.

