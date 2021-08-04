Brownsville Moves Back Up To Orange On Its COVID Threat Matrix

The city of Brownsville is raising its coronavirus threat level back up to Level 3, pointing to a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections. The city had lowered the threat level in March after residents began getting vaccinated and the number of coronavirus cases began to decline. But health officials say the new Delta variant has changed everything.

The highly infectious strain has been spreading fast among people who have not gotten a vaccine – mostly those in their 20’s and 30’s, and who are now quickly filling up hospital beds. Under Level 3, which is orange on the Brownsville COVID Threat Matrix, unvaccinated persons are urged to avoid crowds, travel, and dining out, and to wear a mask if you do go out.

Also vaccinated people are urged to wear a mask and to keep your distance when going about any daily business.