Brownsville Murder Suspect Caught At Gateway Bridge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man who was being sought for murder is now under arrest. 31-year-old Geovanni Alexis Teran was taken into custody at the Gateway International Bridge.

CBP officers had directed Teran, who was on foot, to the secondary inspection area where biometrics and federal databases verified he was wanted on warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Teran was turned over to Brownsville police.

Authorities haven’t yet provided information about the murder, such as who was killed and when and where it happened.