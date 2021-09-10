Brownsville Murder Victim Had Been Beaten And Shot

A Brownsville man found dead in a southwest neighborhood almost a month ago had been beaten and shot.

The Brownsville Herald reports a police incident report states 39-year-old Jose Villareal had been physically assaulted and shot in the abdomen, and left on the side of a road.

A little more than a week later, Brownsville police working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested two suspects – 45-year-old Jose Luis Vasquez and 26-year-old Britny Nicole Perez. Both are charged with murder, kidnapping, and engaging in organized crime. The motive for killing Villareal still hasn’t been disclosed.