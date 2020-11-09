Brownsville Native Tapped For Biden COVID-19 Task Force

A Brownsville native has been named to the coronavirus task force created by President-elect Joe Biden. Dr. Robert Rodriguez is one of 13 experts named to the task force that’s tasked with developing the Biden administration’s action plan to control COVID-19.

Rodriguez, who grew up in Brownsville, is now a professor of emergency medicine at the University of California-San Francisco. He has helped lead research into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the mental health of frontline medical providers.

Rodriguez was also among the medical volunteers who came to the Rio Grande Valley this summer to assist as local hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.