Brownsville Native Tony Garza Named To Board Of New North American Railroad

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A well-known Valley native has been named to the board that will oversee the first single-line railroad connecting the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Tony Garza will be on the board of directors of the newly-merged Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific railroads. Federal regulators approved the 31 billion dollar merger last month.

Garza, a former Texas Railroad commissioner and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, says the 3-country railroad will mean a lot more business for the Texas border – Laredo and Brownsville in particular, and more specifically the Port of Brownsville.

Garza says he expects the new rail service will accelerate the trend of near-shoring, in which suppliers and manufacturers locate closer to the countries where the business activity is – for example, Mexico rather than China.