A Brownsville native will come home with a gold medal in archery, won at the Paralympics in Paris.

Jason Tabansky won the gold for the U.S. on Sunday. He’s a former member of the U.S. military who suffered a spinal injury in 2015 that left him confined to a wheelchair. He was originally left off the Paralympic team, but a last-minute injury to another archer game him a chance to compete in Paris. Texas has sent at least 45 Paralympic athletes to Paris this summer.