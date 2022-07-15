Brownsville On The Verge Of Mandatory Water Restrictions

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says it is prepared to move to Stage 2 water restrictions as it keeps a very close watch on the dropping water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs.

The BPUB’s General Manager John Bruciak tells the Brownsville Herald he’s awaiting next week’s state water master report, and if it shows that the U.S. share of water at the two reservoirs has dropped below 25 percent, it would issue a Water Shortage Alert and implement Stage 2 restrictions. The U.S. share is currently 25-point-3-7 percent.

The BPUB automatically enacts Stage 1 restrictions every May 1st, which urges customers to voluntarily comply with a number of water conservation measures. Stage 2 would make those measures mandatory. Brownsville hasn’t been in Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan since the late 1990’s.