Brownsville Partners With Space Economy Investment Group

More investment may soon be coming in the burgeoning Lower Valley space sector. The Brownsville City Commission has approved an economic development agreement with the space industry investment platform Spaced Ventures. Noting the acceleration in SpaceX activities on Boca Chica Beach, city commissioners say the partnership is aimed at attracting more space sector enterprise, both public and private, to Brownsville.

Officials with both the city and Spaced Ventures say they’re looking forward together to building a new space economy.