Brownsville Police Arrest 2 In Death Of Woman Found Partially Burned

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A suspect has been charged in the killing of a woman whose partially burned body was found in a field in north Brownsville in February. 29-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez is being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million in the death of 25-year-old Kassandra Yvette Roquemore. Hernandez is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

The homicide investigation led Brownsville police to Hernandez and a woman named Mary Bodden who were both already jailed on unrelated charges. Arrest warrants were issued at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Investigators say back on February 20th, Hernandez had shot the victim, and with the help of Boddem, dumped her body in a field off of FM 511 and set it on fire. The second suspect has not yet been arraigned.