Brownsville Police Arrest Woman Linked To Infant’s Death In Houston

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 25-year-old woman remains jailed in Brownsville as she waits to be taken back to Houston where she’s charged in the death of an infant found inside of a gas station bathroom.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez was arrested Tuesday at the Brownsville bus station, apparently before she was to board a bus to Mexico. Houston police had been looking for Zavala Lopez since April 2nd when she was seen on surveillance video walking into a bathroom of a gas station in southwest Houston, and about 15 minutes later, walking out.

The infant was found several hours later. Zavala Lopez is facing a charge in Harris County of tampering with a human corpse.