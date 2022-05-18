LOCAL

Brownsville Police Ask Public To Confirm Information Before Posting On Social Media

jsalinasBy 12 views
0

Brownsville police are asking the public to confirm information about a possible crime before making wildly inaccurate posts on social media.

The message comes after rumors circulated on Monday about two bodies being found outside a supermarket on International Boulevard. Police found paintball guns and ammunition during their investigation and believe someone may have been hurt while playing in the parking lot outside the store.

No bodies were found in the area. The police department says spreading unfounded rumors n social media could cause panic in the community.

