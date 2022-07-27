Brownsville Police Find Missing Kidnap Victim

Brownsville police say a missing kidnap victim has been found and is safe. Police say investigators spotted 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga early Wednesday morning walking near 16th Street and East Harrison, several blocks from where she’d been abducted early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance cameras in the area of East Washington and 8th Street in downtown Brownsville captured three people attacking Quiroga and shoving her into a gray minivan. Police were able to quickly track down the van which was parked outside a home, where they arrested a man, woman, and a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the suspects admitted to abducting Quiroga, claiming she owed them money, and that they later let her go. The three are charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime.