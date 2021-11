Brownsville police are working to learn what caused the death of a 16-year-old boy early this morning. Police are only saying at this time that investigators are looking into a “suspicious death.”

A spokesman says the teenager’s body was left at the emergency entrance of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville by several other teenagers, who immediately left. He says the 16-year-old was already dead.

The Brownsville Police Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the death investigation.