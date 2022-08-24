Brownsville Police Recover Gun In Threat At Harmony Public Schools

Three students with Harmony Public Schools in Brownsville are in juvenile custody after apparently threatening to shoot another student – at the school.

Brownsville police say the teenagers made the threat on social media, stating that a gun would be taken to school and the student would be shot as classes were being dismissed.

Police arrested the three students near the Harmony campus Tuesday evening. and recovered a gun. All three, who are 15 to 13 years old, are detained at the Darrell B. Hester Center on charges of making a terroristic threat.