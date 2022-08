Brownsville police are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man. 80-year-old Eusebio Gonzalez hasn’t been seen since around noon Monday near his home on La Plaza Drive in Southmost. He was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, faded black pants, gray tennis shoes, and a black and white cap.

Gonzalez is 5’5″ and 160 pounds. If you spot him, call Brownsville police at 548-7000.