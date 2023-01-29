Brownsville Post Office Could Be Named For Fallen Soldier

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has proposed a bill to name the main post office in Brownsville in honor of a Brownsville soldier killed in Afghanistan.

The bill would name the U.S. Postal Service building at Los Ebanos Boulevard and Old Alice Road in memory of Army Lieutenant Andres Zermeno. The 26-year-old Zermeno was killed in action September 25th 2011 during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

While on patrol, the vehicle Zermeno was in struck an IED and he died of massive injuries. The bill was initially introduced by former District 34 Representative Filemon Vela but failed to pass.