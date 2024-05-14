Brownsville Priest Indicted On Child Sex Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville priest has been indicted, three months after he was arrested on accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor. The 6-count indictment charges Father Fernando Gonzalez Ortega with sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and sexual abuse by a clergyman.

The indictment states that the criminal charges stem from allegations Gonzalez sexually abused a child multiple times during a 2-year period from 2012 through 2014.

The victim, who is now an adult, disclosed the accusations in early February through the Victim’s Assistance Coordinator of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville. The 52-year-old Gonzalez, who was a priest at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, was removed from the ministry the next day, and was later arrested.