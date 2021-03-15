Brownsville PUB Says Customers Unlikely To Face Higher Bills

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says customers are unlikely to have to foot the bill for high natural gas prices related to last month’s winter storm.

The utility’s CEO and general manager tells the Brownsville Herald that his agency can handle the increased cost without raising customer bills. BPUB is estimated to have a deficit of nearly 40-million-dollars, but plans to pay through a combination of cash on hand, reserves and short-term financing.

Natural gas prices spiked last month when the winter storm knocked out power generation and left many in Texas either without electricity or subject to rolling blackouts.