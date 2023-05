Officials with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board say no drinking water has been contaminated from a wastewater spill this weekend.

They say a power failure near the Rosedale Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brownsville led to the release of some 316-thousand gallons of wastewater late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Anyone using private drinking water supply wells within a half-mile of the spill site should only use distilled water or boiled water for now.