A group that handles rental assistance applications in Brownsville is closing for two weeks to catch up on a backlog of applications.

Come Dream, Come Build plans to remain closed until September 6th. The group works with Cameron County to help renters facing eviction as well as those with overdue utility bills.

A spokesman tells KRGV-TV that the group and the county were not effectively processing applications and that both sides needed to slow down to get needed checks to anxious renters.