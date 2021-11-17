Brownsville Rep Dominguez Seeks To Succeed Lucio

A Valley state House member is hoping to move into the state Senate. Brownsville Representative Alex Dominguez has announced his candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Eddie Lucio Junior.

In making his announcement, Dominguez says he would continue Lucio’s legacy of working to improve education in the Valley, while also focusing on improving access to health care, upgrading the region’s infrastructure, and enhance workforce training.

Dominguez added he would differ from Lucio by supporting a woman’s right to make decisions about her body without government intrusion.

Dominguez is the second Democrat to announce a run for Senate District 27, joining Sara Stapleton Barrera, a Brownsville attorney, who forced Lucio into a runoff in the 2020 election.