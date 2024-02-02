Brownsville Residence Raided In Search Of 2 Double-Murder Suspects

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County sheriff’s SWAT team has raided the Brownsville home of two brothers who have been named as suspects in the shooting deaths of two Hidalgo County men last week.

The SWAT team backed up investigators as they executed a search warrant this morning at the residence on Jenika Avenue in east-central Brownsville, not far from where the victims were killed. No arrests were made and authorities believe the two brothers are in Mexico. On the run are Enrique and Odilon Gutierrez. It was last Saturday night when sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots at a home on Greystone Drive.

The victims, 26-year-old Eduardo Sebastian Alamillo Martinez and 24-year-old Jose Santiago Sanchez, both had been shot numerous times. Investigators haven’t indicated a motive.