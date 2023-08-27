Brownsville Residents Demand Action During Protest Against Industrial Firm

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville company could be facing environmental penalties following complaints from surrounding residents who’ve seen their homes blanketed in dust over the past several months.

The dust is coming from Milwhite Incorporated, a supplier of industrial minerals located along South Padre Island Highway. State Senator Morgan LaMantia told residents at an organized protest Saturday that recent inspections at Milwhite by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found violations. She didn’t specify but LaMantia said the TCEQ is considering financial penalties against Milwhite, and is devising a plan to require the company to take corrective actions to reduce the dust and improve the air quality.