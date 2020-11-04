Brownsville School Trustee Convicted In Corruption Case

Guilty on all 8 counts. A Brownsville federal jury has convicted Brownsville school trustee Sylvia Atkinson of the 8 counts of bribery and conspiracy she was indicted on late last year.

The outgoing Place 7 trustee was accused of using her influence to coerce cash payments from school district contractors. Atkinson was arrested last December in an FBI sting. After seven days of testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys completed their cases late Tuesday and presented their closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Jurors deliberated for about four hours before reaching their verdict. A hearing is set for February 9th to determine the punishment for the 49-year-old Atkinson. She is being allowed to remain free on bond.