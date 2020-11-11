Brownsville School Trustee Pena Loses Race By 1 Vote, Will Request A Recount

One vote. That’s all that separates Brownsville school trustee Minerva Pena from Marisa Leal, the apparent winner of the race for Position 6. With all the votes counted from last week’s election, including late mail-in, overseas military, and provisional ballots, Leal finished with 16,535 votes – one more than Pena.

The Brownsville school district will now canvas the votes to make the results official Thursday afternoon. Pena, who is seeking a 4th term on the school board, is confirming she will ask for a recount.