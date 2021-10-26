Brownsville School Trustees To Consider Pena Censure

Brownsville school district trustees will decide Wednesday whether to reprimand one of their own.

The Board of Trustees has called a special meeting to consider censuring its longest-serving member, Minerva Pena. The meeting comes days after Pena was charged with nepotism.

Pena was arrested Friday, a month-and-a-half after the board referred an investigation of the allegations to the Cameron Cameron District Attorney’s Office. The matter of censuring Pena was on the agenda of that same meeting in September but the board declined to consider it.

Pena is accused of helping her then-daughter-in-law get a teaching position at Veterans Memorial Early College High School.