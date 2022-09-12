Brownsville Schools Launch Program to Reach “No Show” Students

Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District have launched a program they hope will bring back students who are “no-shows.”

District officials estimate there are about 180 students who are no-shows. In the program called “Walk for the Future,” school officials go door-to-door to talk with students and their families to help them return to school.

Though some students are no-shows because they’ve moved out of the district, officials say there are other students who may benefit from resources the district can provide and help them return to class.