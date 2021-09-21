Brownsville Secures ‘Space Channel,’ Streaming Service Relocates From Los Angeles

It’s a streaming channel dedicated to all things “space” and nothing but “space” – and it has relocated from Los Angeles to Brownsville.

Space Channel Incorporated has set up its new headquarters and studios, and is now broadcasting from downtown Brownsville.

Space Channel is a news, information, and entertainment outlet, and features stories about space and the space industry, including updates on SpaceX activities at its testing and launch facility on Boca Chica Beach. The streaming channel is available on most platforms and on the internet.