Brownsville Set To Host Second-Straight ‘Games Of Texas’

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The city of Brownsville says it is ready to welcome in upwards of 30,000 people toward the end of the month.

For the second straight year, Brownsville is hosting the Games of Texas, put on by the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation. Up to 10,000 thousand youth and adult athletes from across the state are expected to compete, and they’ll be accompanied by coaches and family members. South Padre Island, Harlingen, and McAllen are helping provide hotel rooms.

The athletes will compete in a variety of sports including track and field, basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf, swimming, and boxing, and officials say attendees could be watching a future Olympian. Opening ceremonies will be July 26th.