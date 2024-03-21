Brownsville Shooting Suspect Caught At Gateway Bridge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man who ran off after apparently shooting his friend this past weekend is now under arrest. 31-year-old Geovanni Alexis Teran was taken into custody at the Gateway International Bridge.

CBP officers there directed Teran, who was on foot, to the secondary inspection area where biometrics and federal databases verified he was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Teran was turned over to Brownsville police who say Teran had shot his friend in the head in the backyard of Teran’s home in northwest Brownsville. The circumstances of the shooting aren’t yet clear.