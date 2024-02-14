Brownsville South Padre Island Airport Gets New Director Of Aviation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A nearly 6-month search has landed a new director of the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport.

The city of Brownsville is bringing in Angel Ramos, who is coming in from the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Airport Authority, where he was vice president of planning and development.

Brownsville city officials say Ramos has a wealth of experience in all areas of airport management that aligns with how the city plans to further grow the airport, adding his leadership will usher in a new era of innovation.

Ramos takes over for Bryant Walker who was the airport’s director of aviation for seven years before leaving in August for a position with the FAA in Boston.