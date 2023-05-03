Brownsville Stands To Benefit From Spaceport, Flying Vehicle Bills Advancing In Austin

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

State lawmakers are moving forward on a pair of bills that would further boost Brownsville’s burgeoning aeronautics industry. One bill would create the Texas Space Commission and the Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium.

The commission is intended to facilitate the aerospace industry away from NASA and more toward the private sector represented in Texas by SpaceX and Blue Origin. The consortium would work to advance space-related research and educational opportunities. The bill has been approved by the House and is now being considered by the Senate.

The other piece of legislation establishes an advisory committee to study and implement flying vehicle technology. That bill has passed both the House and Senate and sent to the governor.