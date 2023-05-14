Brownsville Teen Being Held On Murder Charge In Weekend Killing

Story by TIM SJULLIVAN

A Brownsville teenager is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a home in Cameron Park.

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home early Saturday morning and found 22-year-old Jose Alejandro Castillo Villarreal dead. He’d been shot several times.

Deputies quickly learned that a 16-year-old boy had fled the area and he was arrested a short time later. He’s being held at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Justice Center in San Benito. Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed what led to Castillo being killed.