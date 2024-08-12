Brownsville Teen Charged In Deadly Drug Ripoff

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Brownsville man is behind bars facing a charge of murder after authorities say he shot and killed a man in an attempted drug ripoff.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say the drug deal was taking place at a location on Katarina Avenue in Cameron Park Saturday when the buyer, 17-year-old Angel Sanchez, pulled a gun and ordered the seller to give him the drugs. Authorities say when he didn’t do it right away, Sanchez opened fire and shot the victim in the neck.

Investigators were able to identify Sanchez through neighborhood surveillance video, and when they went to his home, they caught him burning his clothes. Sanchez is facing arraignment on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.